Yuengling Beer trolls Bud Light with tweet celebrating its status as ‘Oldest Brewery In America’

Pennsylvania beer company Yuengling appeared to take aim at Bud Light on Friday, with a tweet shortly after its rival’s CEO apologized for the ‘divisive’ decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Brendan Whitmore, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, issued a statement on Friday about the crisis that has engulfed the brewer and seen $6 billion knocked off its market value.

Shortly after, Yuengling tweeted: ‘Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer.’

They accompanied the tweet with a photo of their can, which labels the beer ‘Traditional Lager’.

