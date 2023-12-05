YouTuber pilot Trevor Jacob sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

YouTuber Trevor Jacob was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison for obstructing a federal investigation by destroying the wreckage of an aircraft that he intentionally crashed to gain views online. Jacob pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation and was sentenced on Dec. 4.

Jacob was an experienced pilot, skydiver and former Olympic athlete who took his adrenaline-pumping antics to YouTube. He secured a sponsorship with a company to promote a wallet, showing the product off in each video he posted. On. Nov. 24, 2021 he took off in his TaylorCraft BL-65 from Lompoc City Airport (LPC) on a solo flight, purportedly headed to Mammoth Lakes. Jacob never intended to reach Mammoth Lakes, instead planning a stunt to gain views. Jacob planned to eject from his aircraft midflight, videoing himself parachute to the ground as his plane descended and crashed.

