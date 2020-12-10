Just the News:

YouTube’s stated policy—in which the company promised to take down videos alleging election malfeasance following the certification of the election in question—appears to be at odds with its own in-house decision to permit the continued streaming of numerous videos alleging that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

Company says new policy is “in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.”

ech giant and Internet video pioneer YouTube this week announced that it will begin to remove videos challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, a policy it plans to enforce even as numerous videos remain up challenging the outcome of the 2016 election in which Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

YouTube announced the policy early on Wednesday. “Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect,” the company said.

“Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.”

YouTube’s stated policy—in which the company promised to take down videos alleging election malfeasance following the certification of the election in question—appears to be at odds with its own in-house decision to permit the continued streaming of numerous videos alleging that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

That conspiracy theory, which occupied much of Trump’s first term in office, has never been substantiated by any proof, including the lengthy investigations of Robert Mueller’s special counsel.

Yet numerous YouTube videos posted in the months and years since the 2016 election have alleged, without evidence, that Trump’s victory and subsequent presidency have been illegitimate and/or that he colluded with Russians to illegitimately win that presidential race.

In one such video posted on Jan. 13, 2017, the late Rep. John Lewis claimed that Trump was an illegitimate president because of “the Russians [having] participated” in helping Trump’s election effort.

Read more at Just the News