Gateway Pundit:

YouTube has removed a video of Tommy Robinson addressing his supporters from this reporter’s channel, claiming that it violates their “hate speech policy.”

The video was pre-recorded to be released in the event that he went back to prison.

On Thursday, Robinson was sentenced to six months in prison for three counts of contempt of court. There can be no argument that the video wasn’t newsworthy.

In the video, Robinson discusses his case as well as grooming gangs and the importance of speaking up for the victims. When the sentence was handed down, I published the video to my channel to be able to embed it in a story. It was unlisted and could only be viewed by people with a direct link.