YouTube removed Project Veritas’ latest viral undercover Pfizer exposé, claiming it’s “due to a violation” of its Community Guidelines.
The video showed a Pfizer executive named Jordan Walker admitting the company is exploring gain of function research because subsequent vaccines would be a “cash cow.”
In addition to censoring the video, YouTube gave Project Veritas a “strike” on Friday and prohibited the group from uploading any more videos for a week.
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe clarified that YouTube claimed it banned the Pfizer exposé specifically because it contained “medical misinformation.”
“‘YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities and WHO,’” O’Keefe read from YouTube’s statement.