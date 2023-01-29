YouTube removed Project Veritas’ latest viral undercover Pfizer exposé, claiming it’s “due to a violation” of its Community Guidelines.

The video showed a Pfizer executive named Jordan Walker admitting the company is exploring gain of function research because subsequent vaccines would be a “cash cow.”

In addition to censoring the video, YouTube gave Project Veritas a “strike” on Friday and prohibited the group from uploading any more videos for a week.

BREAKING: @YouTube has just removed our @Pfizer story from the platform “due to a violation of our Community Guidelines”



Project Veritas channel has been given a “strike” and ability to upload ANY new videos is “restricted” for a week with threats of future “permanent removal” pic.twitter.com/YgrvceQc1w — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 28, 2023

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe clarified that YouTube claimed it banned the Pfizer exposé specifically because it contained “medical misinformation.”

“‘YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities and WHO,’” O’Keefe read from YouTube’s statement.