YouTube Demonetizes Montage of Democrats Denying Elections, Calls It ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Harmful’

The prevailing message from the corporate state media since the 2020 farce and subsequent Jan. 6 election integrity protest — which they’ve billed as an “insurrection” by “domestic terrorists” — has been that questioning elections is tantamount to treason.

For example, from the article “Is it treason? As Trump denies election results, legal scholar unpacks his attempt to stay in office,” via The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nov. 12, 2020 (emphasis added):

No American president has ever used the powers of his office to deny the results of an election he lost — until now. For nearly four years, President Donald Trump has wallowed in a sea of alternative facts. He began his presidency with (false) boasts that he had the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, and he is spending his last weeks wreaking damage throughout the government. Yet again, we learn Trump is not just a bully but the Constitution’s worst nightmare…



This is certainly lawlessness, a cavalier rejection of the rule of law. Some call what Trump is doing in refusing to recognize his defeat nothing less than treason. Under our Constitution, treason “shall consist” of “levying War against the” United States, “or in adhering to their Enemies.”

More “experts say” technocratic tripe of the kind I’ve dissected elsewhere. All of your opinions, corporate state media says, are invalid unless vetted, confirmed, and spoon-fed to you by the governing authorities.

By the same logic, would Democrat Party apparatchiks repeating over and over and over that the 2016 election was illegitimate and rigged by Russia not be tantamount to treason?

