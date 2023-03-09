Young people in France – including some who haven’t even entered the job market yet – are protesting Thursday against the government’s push to raise the retirement age.

Students blocked access to some universities and high schools, and a youth-led protest is planned in Paris as part of nationwide strikes and demonstrations against the pension bill under debate in parliament.

For a generation already worried about inflation, uncertain job prospects and climate change, the retirement bill is stirring up broader questions about the value of work.

“I don’t want to work all my life and be exhausted at the end,” said Djana Farhaig, a 15-year-old who blocked her Paris high school with other students during a protest action last month. “It is important for us to show that the youth is engaged for its future.”

