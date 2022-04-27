BOSTON HERALD:

A research poll out of Harvard held several stark warnings for politicians — the youngest voting bloc in the country isn’t the least bit impressed with either party’s messaging and they intend to vote about it.

“I’m not sure there is great news in here for either party. For Democrats or Republicans I don’t think there is a lot to be happy about quite honestly,” John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics said during a virtual release of the polling data Monday.

Conducted biannually by students enrolled at the Cambridge college, this spring’s Harvard Youth Poll engaged 2,024 adults under 30 across all 50 states, Volpe said. The poll examined two major ideas — will young people vote and how do they feel about President Biden — and asked about four specific areas of life important to young voters.

According to Volpe, the results should really give those walking the halls of power pause.

“There is clearly growing disenchantment with the people and the politics of Washington, D.C.,” Volpe said.

“This edition shows significant concern, relative to our previous polls, about the motivation of elected officials, a growing disdain for our political discourse, and young people are seriously questioning whether politics can even meet the challenges our nation is facing,” he said.

