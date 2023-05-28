So far this year, authorities have arrested 276 youths under the age of 18 for felony domestic assault. Arrests are up by 51 compared to last year, according to police records obtained by the New York Post.

Arrests for robbery were up by 80% compared to this time last year.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told Fox 5 NY that the majority of shootings involving youths are centered around gang violence. He said those involved are typically repeat offenders.

“To kind of show you the explosion of youth violence, this year we’ve already had incidents where under the age of 18 victims have already been shot two separate times,” said Michael Lipetri, the NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies.

Before retiring as the NYPD Assistant Commissioner of Youth Services in January, Kevin O’Connor told CBS News the Raise the Age law is to be blamed for the rise in violence.

Enacted in 2018, the law raised the age of criminal adult charges from 16 to 18 with the exception for certain violent crimes, but not including an illegal possession of a firearm. Instead, the youth arrest will be sent to Family Court, where they are adjudicated as juvenile delinquents.

