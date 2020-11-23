Newsweek:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy showed up in a social media video Sunday night for having dinner with his family. But why the hysteria on Twitter? The Democratic governor and his crew were eating while wearing no protective masks. That didn’t sit well with some apparent Republican bystanders.

Still, why the hoopla for an elected official eating dinner with no masks at a public restaurant? Probably because not long ago, Gov. Murphy suggested families in his state to keep Thanksgiving gatherings at a minimum to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re urging everybody to keep their Thanksgiving plans as small as possible because we know that indoor gatherings and homes are particularly dangerous places for COVID-19 to spread,” Murphy said during a state coronavirus briefing last Monday. “The smaller the gathering is, the less likely it is that someone is infected and puts their loved ones at risk. It is that simple.”

Then, a video surfaced Sunday night of Murphy having dinner with several folks. Behind the video was apparently a woman who said “f***” many times to not just the governor, but to other people in his party who engaged in conversation with the woman.

The video first focuses on the governor while he’s at a large tabletop with his party. A woman’s voice is then heard.

“Hey, how ya doing?” the woman asks the governor. Another voice in the background is heard saying, “you’re such a d***.”

The main woman’s voice is heard again saying, “You’re having fun with your family and in the meantime you’re having all other kind of bulls***going on.” The governor can be seen taking a bite of food as the berating continued.

