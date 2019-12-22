USA TODAY

The scene plays out like a thriller: You pull out your phone, and you see an ad for AirPods. Wait a minute, you think. Didn’t I just have a conversation about AirPods with my friend? Like, a real conversation, spoken aloud? Is my phone … listening to me? Why, yes, it probably is. When you use your default settings, everything you say may be recorded through your device’s onboard microphone. While there’s been no concrete evidence, many Americans believe their phones routinely collect their voice data and use it for marketing purposes. As a “prime” example, tap or click here to see what Amazon does with the voice data it harvests and how you can stop Alexa from listening. Your phone isn’t the only device that’s watching and listening to you. The FBI warns hackers can take over your smart TV if you don’t secure it

