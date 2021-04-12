Yahoo News:

Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” that’s out April 20.

Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.

A preview:

Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”

“Mitch McConnell,” the speaker said, “is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own.”

Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — “Why are we having a problem with Illinois?” — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress.

The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro: “What I learned from my father was everything … I breathed it in … Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you.”

