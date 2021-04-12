Yahoo News:
Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” that’s out April 20.
Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.
A preview:
- Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”
- “Mitch McConnell,” the speaker said, “is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own.”
- Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — “Why are we having a problem with Illinois?” — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress.
- The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro: “What I learned from my father was everything … I breathed it in … Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you.”