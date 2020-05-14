DAILYMAIL.COM

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis tore into other governors who have ordered ‘draconian’ lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday as he took further steps to reopen his own state. ‘You’re not a dictator, you don’t have unlimited authority, and people do have rights,’ DeSantis said in an interview with Fox & Friends. He made the comments after being asked if he thinks ‘some of these governors that are just doing a one-size-fits-all for the entire state’ are ‘being too strict and going too far.’ ‘I don’t think any governor has the authority to restrict anyone unless there’s a direct relationship to combating this virus,’ DeSantis replied. ‘If you look around the country, clearly there have been examples of really draconian, arbitrary restrictions that have nothing to do with public health, like you can’t plant a seed in your front yard in your garden, you can’t walk around the neighborhood with your daughter or something like that.’ ‘Some of this stuff I think has devolved into social control. I think absolutely it’s gotten out of hand.’

