‘Your time is up’ South Africa sets date for white farmer land grabs – March 2019

THE DAILY STAR:

A SOUTH Africa has set a date for when its much-criticised land expropriations can begin after a politician declared: “Your time is up, white people”.

The country’s National Assembly approved a proposal to change the constitution to make the so-called reforms legal in a vote of 183 to 77.

This paves the way for land to be taken from farmers without giving any kind of compensation.

And now lawmakers have agreed to set up a committee that will write and introduce a new bill for land expropriations.

A deadline of the end of March next year for the committee to present its first report to parliament has also been agreed.

More at The Daily Star

