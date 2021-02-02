News Max:

From the Ron Paul Institute (RPI) Website.

Former CIA Director John Brennan recently singled out libertarians as among the people the government should go after. This is not the first time libertarians have been smeared.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued on Wednesday a nationwide terror alert lasting until April 30. The alert warns of potential terrorist attacks from Americans who are “ideologically motivated” and have “objections to the exercise of government authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.”



The language used in this alert suggests that millions of Americans are potential terrorists.

Second Amendment supporting, antiwar, anti-tax, anti-politics, anti-militarization, anti-abortion, and anti-Federal Reserve activists certainly have “objections to the exercise of government authority.”

They are certainly viewed by the political class and its handmaidens in big tech and the mainstream media as ideological extremists. Anyone who gets his news from sources other than mainstream media or big tech, or who uses certain “unapproved” social media platforms, is considered to have had his grievances “fueled by false narratives.”

For something to be considered a false narrative, it need only contradict the “official” narrative.



The “domestic terrorist” alert is the latest sign that activities on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill, like the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are being used to advance a long-standing anti-liberty agenda.

Legislation expanding the federal government’s authority to use its surveillance and other unconstitutional powers against “domestic terrorists” is likely to soon be considered by Congress.

Just as the PATRIOT Act was written years before 2001, this legislation was written long before Jan. 6. The bill’s proponents are simply taking advantage of the hysteria following the so-called insurrection to push the bill onto the congressional agenda.



In 2009, a federally-funded fusion center identified people who supported my presidential campaign, my Campaign for Liberty, or certain Libertarian and Constitution parties candidates as potentially violent extremists.

The idea that libertarianism creates terrorists is absurd.

