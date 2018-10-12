SCIENCE ALERT:

The genetic sleuthing approach that broke open the Golden State Killer case could potentially be used to identify more than half of Americans of European descent from anonymous DNA samples, according to a provocative new study that highlights the unintended privacy consequences of consumer genetic testing for ancestry and health.

The idea that people who voluntarily spit into a tube and share their genetic data online to search for relatives could unwittingly aid law enforcement was thrust into the spotlight recently. This spring, genetic genealogy helped California police identify a suspected serial killer and rapist in a grisly, decades-old cold case.

But the new study, published in the journal Science, drives home the reality that that instance was not an outlier; a majority of Americans of European descent could be matched to a third cousin or closer using an open-access genetic genealogy database.

“Each individual in the database is like a beacon of genetic information, and this beacon illuminates hundreds of individuals – distant relatives connected to this person via their family tree,” said Yaniv Erlich, the chief science officer of the direct-to-consumer genetics company MyHeritage, who led the study.

Erlich and colleagues then showed how a match, combined with basic information such as age and a reconstructed family tree, could be used to figure out the identity of an anonymous person who participated in a research project.