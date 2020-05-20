Your face mask selfies could be training the next facial recognition tool

Researchers are crawling the internet for photos of people wearing face masks to improve facial recognition algorithms.

our face mask selfies aren’t just getting seen by your friends and family — they’re also getting collected by researchers looking to use them to improve facial recognition algorithms. CNET found thousands of face-masked selfies up for grabs in public data sets, with pictures taken directly from Instagram.  

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a surge in people wearing face masks, and facial recognition companies are scrambling to keep up. Face masks cover up a significant portion of what facial recognition needs to identify and detect people — essentially threatening the future of a multimillion-dollar industry unless the technology can learn to recognize people beyond the coverings.

To do that, they need more masked photos to train their algorithms. 

