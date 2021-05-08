Pictured – Biden, Patrick Ho (suspected CPP Intelligence agent), JiaQiBao the secretary

The Daily Mail:

Hunter Biden’s emails reveal his close relationship with the Chinese-American secretary who worked for him when he went into business with the man he called the ‘spy chief of China.’

The mysterious young assistant wrote the president’s son flirty — almost stalky — messages, sent him opposition research for Joe’s White House run and encouraged him to draw funds from the company’s accounts when the joint venture collapsed and even ended up with Hunter’s military dog tags.

In 2017 Hunter went into business with Patrick Ho, secretary general of Chinese oil giant CEFC.

Hunter described Ho in a call recording on his abandoned laptop as the ‘spy chief of China’, and the Chinese businessman was later surveilled by US law enforcement as a foreign intelligence threat before he was convicted of bribery in 2018.

After launching his multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC, Hunter was assigned a 29-year-old Chinese-American assistant, JiaQi Bao, who quickly struck up a close and intriguing relationship with her Biden boss.

At first, emails show the New York-based Bao diligently scheduled flights, hotels and even doctor’s appointments for the president’s son.

But mysteriously, the young assistant also sent him opposition research to help Joe Biden’s 2020 election bid, urged him to take cash from the joint venture’s accounts as the business collapsed and wrote flirty and personal messages and even ended up with Hunter’s military dog tags in her New York apartment – the same tags he can be seen wearing in home-made porn videos he recorded on his laptop.

While Hunter had photos of Bao on his laptop, seen here, DailyMail.com did not find any explicit photos or videos of the assistant.

