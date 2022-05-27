AZ CENTRAL:

While a cough, fever and fatigue are often signs of COVID-19, Arizonans experiencing those symptoms right now may actually have the flu.

Arizona is in the midst of an unusually late spike in flu cases, and it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine,Carla Berg, Deputy Director for Public Health Services at the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a May 19 blog post.

The increase in flu cases comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have also been rising in Arizona.

Dr. Robert Porter, an emergency medicine physician at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, told The Arizona Republic that Banner Health is seeing an increase in patients with the flu, many of whom believe they have COVID-19.

If you have flu-like symptoms and are worried it could be COVID-19, Porter suggests taking an at-home COVID-19 test, as the symptoms are quite similar and there isn’t a reliable way to distinguish between them based on symptoms alone. However, he said the home care for both illnesses is largely the same.

“Unless you get extremely sick and have difficulty breathing and are not able to keep fluids down, then most of the stuff is symptom relief at home,” Porter said.

READ MORE