Youngkin Pardons Father Who Erupted At School Board Meeting After His Daughter Was Sexually Assaulted

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA.) pardoned the Loudoun County father who protested against the sexual assault of his daughter and her school’s attempt to cover up the incident.

On Sunday, Youngkin said he righted a wrong after the father, Scott Smith, was convicted of disorderly conduct in August 2021 after he erupted at a school board meeting after its members mishandled the investigation into his daughter’s attack.

“I spoke with Mr. Smith on Friday, and I had the privilege of telling Mr. Smith that I will pardon him, and we did that on Friday,” Youngkin said on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream. “We righted a wrong. He should’ve never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter.”

