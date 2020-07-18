Toronto Sun:

The Ontario and federal governments routinely pay for gender reassignment surgery.

A convicted child molester who raped a three-month-old boy has undergone gender reassignment surgery — complete with DD breast implants, the Toronto Sun has learned.

Tara Desousa was just 17 when she was known as Adam Laboucan and declared Canada’s youngest dangerous offender for the horrific sex crime.

Desousa sexually assaulted a three-month-old baby boy in Quesnel, B.C. The brutally injured child required reconstructive surgery the damage was so horrific.

After raping the baby, Desousa mutilated himself and ate his own flesh, his dangerous offender hearing heard.

Now 36, Desousa is on Canadianinmatesconnect.com and looking for love.

“I am a transgender woman and I was born a man but now after surgery I became a full woman,” Desousa writes on her profile. “I have a vagina, not a penis and also have 720ccs DD gel implants.”

The Ontario and federal governments routinely pay for gender reassignment surgery. Breast implants routinely cost as much as $10,000 depending on the type — and size.

Corrections Canada did not respond by press time to the Toronto Sun’s query on the ministry’s policies regarding gender reassignment.

In her profile, Desousa admits to acting selfish and impulsive when she committed her crimes and is “remorseful for what I’ve done. Desousa writes she’s looking for romance, intimacy and a partner “in it for the long haul.” The convicted rapist claims to be a kind-hearted woman who loves singing, dancing and the arts. She adds she is proud to be a Native Catholic.

Desousa has a troubling history behind bars, a 2010 parole hearing heard.

During her time in the clink, she has been caught prostituting herself to fellow cons, using drugs and threatening to kill a female guard. She has been found with a knife and stabbed herself.

In 2008, the busty con married another inmate but may have since divorced him after his 2009 release.

Read more at The Toronto Sun