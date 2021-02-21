Pictured: Olga Monroy Ramirez & Martha Vivian Monroy

ABC7 – New York:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam video of the two young women after they were discovered posing as “grannies” to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Young women in Florida dressed up as older women in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, a local official said Thursday.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site “dressed up as grannies” in bonnets, glasses and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.

Pino said the young women were coming for their second dose of the vaccine and had valid vaccination cards from their first dose. Pino didn’t know how they got through the vaccination process the first time. He hinted that there was an issue with the women’s photo identification the second time around.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam video of the two women after they were discovered. “You know what you’ve done? You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody who needs it more than you. And now you’re not going to get your second one. So that’s a whole waste of time we just wasted here on this,” one officer could be heard saying in the video.

More at ABC 7 – New York