BREITBART:

Cities in red states such as Texas, Georgia, and Arizona are becoming increasingly deep blue as a wave of millennials and white liberals move from blue state cities, coupled with a booming foreign-born population.

As the 2020 presidential election nears, red-state cities are seeing not only the impact of immigration to the U.S. — with a national foreign-born population of 44.5 million — but of domestic migration as young people and white liberals flee hard-left states like New York, Illinois, and California.

Texas, for example, is experiencing rapidly growing Democrat margins in its metro areas and cities, The Atlantic analysis notes. In the five Texas counties where Austin, Dallas-Forth Worth, Houston, and San Antonio are located, the Democrat voting margin has widened to almost 800,000 in 2018 — far outpacing the Democrats’ 2012 margin of a little more than 130,000.