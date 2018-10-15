NY POST

Brutal bias attack in middle of Brooklyn street caught on video

A motorist hopped out of a car and beat down a pedestrian in the middle of a Brooklyn street early Sunday as a surveillance camera captured the frightening incident — which cops are calling a bias attack. Afzal Farrukh, 37, was driving near 46th Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park around 7:30 a.m. when he slammed on the brakes, jumped out of his car, and started pummeling a 62-year-old pedestrian, cops said. Harrowing surveillance footage shows the assailant towering over the victim in the middle of an intersection, grabbing him from behind, and repeatedly punching him in the side of the head. At one point, a good Samaritan rushed over to chase off Farrukh, but the hothead simply redirected his ire and chased him off through traffic, and out of view of the camera.

