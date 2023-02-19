NY Post

A 26-year-old mother was shot and killed in front of her young children outside of a South Carolina grocery store on Valentine’s Day. Alexandria Cress Borys had been shopping at a Kroger in Irmo, South Carolina on Tuesday when she got into a verbal dispute with a complete stranger while packing groceries in her car in the parking lot, Borys’ husband, Tyler, told WIS-TV. After the argument apparently ended, the stranger, identified by police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison, pulled out a gun and shot Borys in the back around 4 p.m., he said. Tyler Borys told WACH that she was gunned down while their 2-year-old child and an infant were in the car. According to the Irmo Police Department, police arrived at the scene and declared Alexandria Cress Borys dead shortly after. After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that Harrison and Borys got into some sort of argument, although it’s not clear what the argument was about. Harrison fled the scene in a white Ford, but later turned herself in around 5:30 p.m., police said. She was charged with murder and other weapons-related offenses and booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. Harrison was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but her private attorney waived the hearing, according to The Lexington County Bond Court.

