Gateway Pundit reported that Russia claims Ukraine has suffered 26.000 casualities in one month of its failed “counter-offensive.” Now, even war hawk Foreign Policy magazine concedes that young men in Ukraine are being pressed into military service with no training and sent into the ”meat grinder“ in Donetsk.

“On July 5, Ukrainian army generals issued a proclamation dramatically expanding the martial law prohibiting Ukrainian civilian men’s freedom of movement, calling on all those “liable for military service” to remain in their home districts“, writes Amherst professor Charli Carpenter on Foreign Policy, the magazine of the saber-rattling Council on Foreign Relations, where Joe Biden famously boasted about blackmailing Ukraine with $1 billion to get the prosecutor inverstigating Hunter Biden’s company Burisma fired.

“With the Twitter hashtag #UkraineLetMenOut, citizens had already been complaining bitterly about men being unable to leave the country with their families since Russia’s invasion,” Carpenter writes. “After the new proclamation came down, one Ukrainian tweeted, “Now we can’t even leave our cities without permission from military recruitment centers.” Another tweeted, “Animals have more rights in Ukraine than men.”“

Carpenter quotes a young man hiding out in Lviv, Ukraine, he calls Andrij, who was separated from his mother, sister, and fiancée when they fled to London, while Andrij was forced to stay behind.

“My fiancée and sick mother need me abroad so that I can work and help them. Now I can’t even help myself, I am left alone with strangers [and] without a home and cannot leave the country,” he quotes Andrij. “My friends and I have no experience and we do not want to hold weapons and cannot physically fight. I live in fear they will send me to war without proper training. My friends were trained for five days and sent to Donetsk. I’m worried about the men in this country, many others are worse off than me.”

