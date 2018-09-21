THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Christine Blasey Ford grew up in Washington’s affluent Maryland suburbs, graduated from an expensive all-girls private high school and spent summers immersed in the wild nightlife of this Eastern Shore resort town.

She went on to become a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, having earned a psychology degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, master’s degrees at Pepperdine and Stanford, and a Ph.D. in educational psychology at the University of Southern California.

But it was those early days — when she was known as Chrissy Blasey, a student at the Holton-Arms School who ran with students from a network of exclusive tony schools just across the border from the District of Columbia — that have landed her at the center of the most explosive Supreme Court confirmation battle in decades.

First in a confidential letter to Senate Democrats and then in a Washington Post interview, Ms. Blasey Ford accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a student at another expensive private school, of sexually assaulting her at a high school party 36 years ago, when she was 15 and he was 17.

She said he was stumbling drunk when he forced her onto a bed, tried to strip off her clothes and stifled her cries for help — all while his friend watched the struggle.