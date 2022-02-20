NEW YORK POST:

A student at an upstate college was gunned down on a street just off campus by a man who had no affiliation with the school, cops and administrators said.

SUNY Potsdam music education student Elizabeth Howell, 21, died Friday after she was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds, New York State Police said.

Alleged shooter Michael J. Snow, 31, was arrested Saturday and slapped with a second degree murder charge, police said. Police had initially urged locals to keep their doors locked and travel in groups, before announcing the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Snow and Howell knew each other but the school said Snow had “no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate.”

MORE FROM THE NY POST