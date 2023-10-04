Young athlete, 11, grabbed gun from his mom’s car before shooting teammates: surveillance footage

Shocking surveillance footage caught the moment an 11-year-old grabbed a gun from his mother’s vehicle and fired on his teammates after they reportedly took his bag of chips.

The video, released by police Tuesday night, appears to show the alleged shooter being chased by one of his teammates following a youth football practice at a park in Apopka, Florida Monday night.

The young boy then races to a vehicle in the parking lot and grabs a gun from the passenger-side seat.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said the firearm was unsecured inside the vehicle.

