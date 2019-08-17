The New York Post:

It looks like the TSA is hiring the cast of “Mean Girls” now.

A traveler passing through security at Rochester International Airport got an unexpected sick burn from an employee — when she handed him a folded-up note that said, “You ugly!!!”

Neal Strassner, 40, said he was handed the small, folded-up piece of brown paper by a female worker before collecting his things at the checkpoint in June.

He said he initially thought it was a piece of scrap cardboard or some trash.

“I didn’t open it because I didn’t care about it,” he told The Post. “She turned around a few times asking, ‘Are you going to open that?’”

When he finally did, he looked at it and saw the message. He said he just put it in his pocket and got on his plane to Kansas.