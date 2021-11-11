WION:

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a warning to the European Union against the imposition of new sanctions amid the ongoing border dispute between them.

Vowing retaliation, Lukashenko said he will shut down the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus to the bloc.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Lukashenko said.

Migrants have been trying to cross the Belarus-Poland border for months but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort this week and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.

Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into EU member Poland in retaliation for the sanctions.

But some see a silver lining: An opportunity for globalist climate alarmists to prove the value of wind turbines and solar panels and wave catchers.

