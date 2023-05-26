Newly unearthed text messages suggest President Joe Biden may have been involved in his son and brother’s business deals with the Chinese, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Two weeks after a 2018 New York Times story exposed Hunter Biden’s connections to a corrupt Chinese Communist Party-linked oil firm CEFC, his uncle Jim Biden texted him saying: ‘you need a safe harbor’ and ‘I can work with you[r] father alone!’

The text messages, saved on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, are the latest in a growing body of evidence tying the President to Hunter’s shady overseas business deals.

Last June DailyMail.com uncovered a voicemail from Joe to his son recorded the night the Times story was published, telling Hunter he read the piece and saying ‘I think you’re clear’.

The content of the voicemail indicates Joe was not being truthful when he repeatedly claimed he never discussed Hunter’s overseas business with his son.

READ MORE