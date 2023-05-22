Adams says New York is at a breaking point due to the number of migrants who keep arriving in the city and needing services.

It was recently reported that it’s costing New York City up to $5 million dollars a day to house and feed illegal immigrants.

Adams stated that the federal government has only provided $30 million despite the city spending over $1 billion and is expected to spend close to $4.3 billion.

“Thirty million dollars comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem,” said Adam.

New York City is one of the cities in New York that considers to be a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal aliens.

However, neighboring counties of New York City are worried about a new plan by Eric Adams to relocate illegal aliens out of the city.

Several Suffolk County officials held a press conference this weekend after Democrat-Socialist New York City Mayor Eric Adams started migrating illegal aliens to Long Island and neighboring communities.

