Biden issued a rallying cry to back Kyiv’s armed forces alongside fellow G7 leaders

The world’s leading economies vowed to provide ‘long-term’ security aid to the war-torn nation

The announcement came a day after Ukraine’s leader unleashed a social media tirade slamming the move not to offer his country a pathway to join NATO

Joe Biden looks set to face fresh questions over his fitness for office after he mixed up Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief referred to Zelensky as ‘Vladimir’ as he poured praise on the Ukrainian military for its fightback against Moscow’s troops. It is yet another high-profile gaffe from Biden, who will be 86 at the end of his second term if re-elected, quickly corrected himself ‘for being too familiar.’ The president regularly uses cue cards in his public appearances because aides are worried about his regular slip-ups. Biden had just vowed to stand by Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’ as he and fellow G7 leaders announced a new security deal for Kyiv. It came just one day after Volodymyr Zelensky launched a social media tirade against his Western allies over what he called an ‘absurd’ delay to setting out a pathway to his country’s full membership of the NATO military alliance. ‘We are going to be there as long as it takes,’ Biden said in a speech flanked by fellow leaders from the G7, a club of the world’s richest economies that includes Britain and France. ‘We are going to help Ukraine build a strong and capable defense across land, air and sea,’ he added before being ushered off stage, insisting the Ukrainian military would be ‘a force of stability in the region.’

