Coulter was infuriated by after Trump on Saturday told Alabamian’s ‘do not trust Jeff Sessions’ and urged them to instead vote for Tommy Tuberville in the upcoming Senate elections

Coulter said in response that the president was ‘the most disloyal human God ever created’

Right-wing pundit wrote ‘In Trump We Trust’ in 2016 and she and Trump had mutual respect for each other

But in December 2018 she and Trump fell out after she slammed him for his failure to build the border wall

Coulter tweeted yesterday that Sessions was ‘the ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration’ – an issue she feels Trump betrayed voters on

It comes amid a bitter war of words between Trump and Sessions which centers around the Alabamian’s time as AG and his infamous recusal in 2017

Former Donald Trump fan Ann Coulter yesterday went on an extraordinary Twitter rant, calling the president a ‘disloyal retard’ and a ‘blithering idiot.’ Coulter was incensed on Sunday after Trump tweeted ‘Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions’, the latest attack by the president on his former Attorney General.

The far-right pundit said Trump’s endorsement of Tommy Tuberville – Sessions’ opponent in the Republican primary – showed he was ‘the most disloyal human God ever created.’

The author of the 2016 book ‘In Trump We Trust’ went on to say: ‘I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.’

Coulter disagreed with the president’s analysis of how the ‘Mueller Scam’ came to pass, writing: ‘Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot.

‘YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt’s show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That’s what got you a Special Prosecutor.’

She added: ‘Yeah, it was Sessions fault Trump got a Special Prosecutor. You don’t even need Nexis to see it was ALL TRUMP’S FAULT. He had to brag it that was HIS decision to fire Comey!’

