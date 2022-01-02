CNN host Don Lemon drunkenly ranted about his ‘haters’ during the network’s live New Year’s Eve celebration stream.

Lemon, 55, a veteran of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, rang in 2022 for the central time zone on Friday, hosting from New Orleans with fellow anchor Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan.

As the clock approached midnight, Lemon, who appeared boisterous and more outspoken than usual, ranted: ‘I don’t give a — what you think about me, what do you think about that.’

He went on to claim that people dislike him because he is a ‘successful black man’.

‘I am who I am. I’m a grown, successful black man who a lot of people hate because they’re not used to people seeing me – and people like me – in the position that I am,’ Lemon continued.

