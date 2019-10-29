NYPOST

When a hit-and-run vigilante trapped a driver in a parking space at a gas station in Lake Elsinore, California, the woman behind the wheel freaked out. Watch as she makes a series of dangerous maneuvers, trying to get out of the spot where she’s blocked in by the eyewitness’ minivan. “You really don’t understand! I thought it was you and I pulled over,” the distraught driver — later identified as Riley Ann Sebach — claimed as she shoved her busted bumper into her front seat. She fled before police arrived. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is looking into the report.

