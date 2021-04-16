Fox News:

Adam Toledo was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer on March 29

Chicago‘s police review board on Thursday released videos, 911 calls and other materials related to the officer-involved fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo while responding to a report of shots fired in late March.

Extremely graphic police body camera footage shows a Chicago police officer pulling up to the location in the city’s West Side on March 29 and immediately encountering two people, one of whom appears to be Toledo, running away from the area.

The officer shoves the other person to the ground and chases after another person, later identified as Toledo, who is seen running away from the crime scene wearing a baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

As the camera’s audio begins to play, the officer can be heard telling the boy to “stop” and “stop right f—— now.”

Toledo then stops for a moment before he turns toward the officer, at which point the cop tells him to, “Show me your f—— hand.”

Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot at one time. The officer calls over the radio for an ambulance and announces, “Shots fired.”

“Look at me, look at me. You alright? Where are you shot?” the officer asks him. The cop then radios: “Shots fired by the police.”

He continues asking Toledo where he is shot and telling him to “Stay with me.” Other officers can be heard saying, “Stay with me, buddy,” “Stay awake, bud. Come on bud, stay awake,” and “Come on, big guy.”

Toledo was shot one time in the chest. Officers on-scene performed chest compressions while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. The seventh-grader could not be saved.

The police footage later shows a gun on the ground alongside a fence feet from where Toledo was shot.

Police, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the area, say the boy had a handgun on him before the shooting.

Police have said officers were dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29 after the department’s ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of eight gunshots. When they arrived, Toledo and a 21-year-old man ran away. While chasing the teen, there was an “armed confrontation” during which the officer shot him once in the chest.

The Toledo family issued a statement Thursday urging people to “remain peaceful.”

“We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform,” said the family.

Meanwhile, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, an attorney representing the family, said Toledo complied with police orders and called his shooting an assassination, according to CBS Chicago.

WARNING – Graphic, and sad.

