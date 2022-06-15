Yeshiva University in New York is now required to allow LGBTQ students space and facilities in order to run organized activities – this according to a decision by the New York County Supreme Court.

Court ruling

Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on Tuesday that YU is a non-religious organization subject to the New York City Human Rights Law and directed it to “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.” In the decision, the judge determined that “Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation’,” and therefore cannot ban a certain group because of Jewish faith.

YU must “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.” Judge Lynn Kotler

In addition, she ordered that defendants Yeshiva University and President Ari Berman “are permanently restrained from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of the members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or YU Pride Alliance’s status, mission, and/or activities on behalf of LGBTQ students.”

