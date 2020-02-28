LA Times:

“…If you do not have any of this information, you can leave this section blank and still register to vote…”

The March 3 California primary election is just days away, and The Times has been answering reader questions and updating our guide on what you need to know before voting.

One of the questions we received: If I’m homeless, can I vote?

Yes, you can. Here’s what else to keep in mind.

Yes. The deadline to register to vote for the California primary was Feb. 18, but you can still register to vote through election day at a county elections office, neighborhood polling place or community vote center.

You must be 18 years or older on election day, a U.S. citizen and state resident to be eligible to vote. You cannot be in state or federal prison or on felony parole, or deemed by a judge to be mentally incompetent.

Section Three will ask you to provide identification, either a California driver’s license number, a California ID card number or social security number. If you do not have any of this information, you can leave this section blank and still register to vote.

Read more at LA Times