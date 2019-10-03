NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A Brooklyn ex-con accused of clobbering a 71-year-old woman, breaking her jaw, admitted to the videotaped sucker-punch attack after cops caught up with him, prosecutors said Wednesday.

“Yes that’s me. Yes, you can say that’s me,” Jaquan Whittle, 27, allegedly said of the video that prosecutors allege shows him walloping Joan Baptiste as she walked along New York Ave. near Lefferts Ave. in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens Sept. 19.

Baptiste was returning home from work at a nearby daycare center. The punch knocked her unconscious and broke her jaw. She told the Daily News she didn’t even know she was attacked until after she woke up in the hospital.

“It seems pretty blurry,” Sherman said at Whittle’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court. “Right now it seems the only identification is some tip pursuant to an investigation.”