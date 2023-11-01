Yes, anti-Zionism is antisemitism

The surge of anti-Israel vitriol that has coursed through major cities and college campuses and has flooded social media since October 7 has found some unlikely amplifiers and enablers.

Among the most strident voices condemning Israel for defending itself, accusing the Jewish state of “genocide,” blaming the country for the massacre of its own citizens, and either implicitly or explicitly justifying Hamas’s unspeakable atrocities, have been individuals and organizations that identify as Jewish.

Groups like IfNotNow, the Orwellian-named Jewish Voice for Peace, and others, have been front and center at massive anti-Israel demonstrations, and individuals wearing kippot and wrapped in tallitot have drawn camera lenses in public protests against the Jewish state. Members of the viciously anti-Zionist hassidic sect Neturei Karta have featured prominently in anti-Israel rallies in recent weeks, as they have many times in the past.

The presence of identifiable Jews at these protests – many of which have featured openly antisemitic chants and calls for the eradication of the State of Israel – would seem to support the oft-repeated mantra that anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitic. How could it be when there are Jews who identify as anti-Zionist?

But dig a little deeper and another reality emerges.

