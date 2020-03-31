JERUSALEM POST

Friday Sermon by Yemeni Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Coronavirus Is Part of a Plan by the Jews, Israel, U.S. to Control Mecca, Medina; The Saud Clan Is a Jewish Family Brought into Power in Order to Judaize These Cities pic.twitter.com/YXzAaJ4P0s — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 29, 2020

Yemeni scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi delivered a sermon on Friday in which he claimed that Jews and Americans created COVID-19 with the intention of closing down the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina. He went on to say that not only is the pandemic because of this secret plot, but the Saudi Royal family is secretly Jewish and that they are all descendants of a Jew called Mordechai who lived in Iraq, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported in a tweet on Sunday.

