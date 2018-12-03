DAILY MAIL:

A beloved wild wolf known as ‘Spitfire’ was killed by a trophy hunter when she wandered outside Yellowstone National Park.

The seven-year-old wolf – known as Lamar Canyon Wolf Pack member 926F to scientists – was shot by a hunter in Montana last weekend.

The wolf, also dubbed the Queen of the Lamar Valley by wolf enthusiasts, died the same way her famous mother, the alpha female wolf 832F, did in 2012.

The leader of the Lamar Canyon pack, 832F was better known as 06 – a reference to the year she was born – and inspired the book American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West.

Karol Miller, who founded the group, wrote: ‘It’s so difficult to write this. We are passing along the devastating news that our beloved 926F of the Lamar Canyon Pack was killed in the Montana trophy hunt.