Fox News

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park’s Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an “offensive name” from America’s first national park. The US Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The Wyoming mountain stands at 10,551 feet east of Yellowstone Lake. The mountain was previously named after explorer Gustavus Doane. Born in Illinois in 1840, Doane grew up in California and attended the University of the Pacific at Santa Clara before enlisting in the “California Hundred,” a federal volunteer unit absorbed by the Second Massachusetts Volunteer Cavalry. After attaining the rank of sergeant by 1864, he resigned to accept a commission as a lieutenant with the first regiment, Mississippi Marine Brigade, according to Montana State University. After the Civil War, Doane was appointed mayor in Yazoo City Mississippi in 1867. A year later, he applied for a commission with the army and was appointed second lieutenant in the Second US Cavalry. For the next 24 years, Doane served with the regiment, attaining the rank of captain in 1884. He had been stationed at frontier posts in Montana, California and Arizona during his postwar career. He participated in the Sioux war of 1876, the Nez Pearce War of 1877 and the Apache campaign of 1886. Doane also led the first official exploration of present-day Yellowstone National Park, the Langford-Washburn expedition of 1870. Towards the end of his life, Doane unsuccessfully attempted to gain the superintendency of Yellowstone National Park and influence widespread army acceptance for his invention, the Doane Centennial Tent

Read More