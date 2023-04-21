Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was prepared to accept economic costs as it sought to protect US national security interests from threats posed by China, even as she appealed to Beijing to cooperate on shared global concerns.

“National security is of paramount importance in our relationship with China,” Yellen said in a speech on Thursday (Friday AEST) in Washington. “We will not compromise on these concerns, even when they force trade-offs with our economic interests.”

