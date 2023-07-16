Redoubling financial backing for Ukraine in its war with Russia is the “single best” way to aid the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

She added boosting emerging economies and tackling debt distress also have their role to play alongside sending billions in taxpayer dollars to Kyiv.

AFP reports Yellen used the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers’ summit in India to reveal she would “push back” on criticism there was a tradeoff between aid to Ukraine and developing nations.

“Ending this war is first and foremost a moral imperative,” she told reporters in Gandhinagar. “But it’s also the single best thing we can do for the global economy.”

Her comments on Ukraine aid came one week after former Vice President Mike Pence said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that defending Ukraine is in the best interest of the U.S., even though it is not “our war.”

Since the war began, the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.

