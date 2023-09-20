Yellen Gaslights America: People’s View of Economy Has ‘Disconnect’ with How Economy’s Doing, People Positive About Personal Finances

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that there is “a disconnect” between how the economy’s doing and how people feel it’s doing and that people are “positive” about their own financial situations. But acknowledged that “Americans have been reeling from high inflation.” She also argued that President Joe Biden’s agenda will take time.MSNBC Contributor and BBC U.S. Special Correspondent Katty Kay asked, “I want to go back to the rosy picture that you just painted of the U.S. economy with inflation coming down and unemployment coming down and answer the riddle that the White House is finding so befuddling, which is, with those good numbers, why polling amongst the American people is so pessimistic about the economy. And I’m wondering if it’s that they, just having been through a period of inflation, they fear that inflation might come back again, those high oil prices that Mika was talking about, the OECD is forecasting slower growth next year, something like 1.3% I think for the U.S., is it just fears about the future? I’m not asking you to play therapist with the American voter, but there seems to be a disconnect between the numbers we’re seeing and the way people are feeling about the economy and how do you account for it?”

READ MORE