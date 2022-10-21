Balenciaga Fashion House Cuts Ties With Ye

The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a news report. The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily in response to a query Friday without elaborating. The company did not respond to multiple emails and calls from The Associated Press requesting comment. A representative for Ye also did not respond to a request for comment. Ye had collaborated in several areas with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia. The label has also had an active relationship with Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex-wife, who has appeared in their advertising campaigns and credits her former husband with introducing her to the brand.

