The New York Post:

Savagery is in style.

Following Thursday’s instantly epic, profanity-filled, ejection-fueled rant, Aaron Boone’s popularity in The Bronx elevated to its highest point since his legendary Game 7 walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS. Before the Yankees manager arrived back home, his words had been emblazoned on a variety of T-shirts across the internet.

By late Friday afternoon, Boone’s “savages” were like countless fans, eager to sport the already-beloved nickname after Luke Voit arranged for the delivery of dozens of shirts to Yankee Stadium.

“We’re gonna rock it for a while,” the first baseman said.

When Thursday’s doubleheader ended, Voit returned to the clubhouse to see a text message from someone he knows at Barstool Sports, informing him that shirts featuring the new nickname had already been printed.