The New York Post:
Savagery is in style.
Following Thursday’s instantly epic, profanity-filled, ejection-fueled rant, Aaron Boone’s popularity in The Bronx elevated to its highest point since his legendary Game 7 walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS. Before the Yankees manager arrived back home, his words had been emblazoned on a variety of T-shirts across the internet.
By late Friday afternoon, Boone’s “savages” were like countless fans, eager to sport the already-beloved nickname after Luke Voit arranged for the delivery of dozens of shirts to Yankee Stadium.
“We’re gonna rock it for a while,” the first baseman said.
When Thursday’s doubleheader ended, Voit returned to the clubhouse to see a text message from someone he knows at Barstool Sports, informing him that shirts featuring the new nickname had already been printed.